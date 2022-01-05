Obituaries » Kit G. Palmer

Kit Graham Palmer, 71, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence.

She was a Senior Customer Service Rep with Delta Airlines and retired after 37 years.

Kit enjoyed interior decorating, reading, and spending time with Gracie, her Westie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward W. and Bonnie Lou Seaman Graham, and brother Kim E. Graham.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, James Richard Palmer; and cousins, Andrea Chom, Elise Chom, Connie Cleary, and Ron Mann.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations, in memory of Kit, be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.