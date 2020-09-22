Obituaries » Kirk P. Kremer

St. Joseph Church 6833 Four Mile Rd. Camp Springs, KY 41059 Sept. 26, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 23 times















Kirk P. Kremer, 50, passed away in Alexandria, KY. He worked as Director of Finance at Price Hill Will. Kirk served 10 years on the board of the Know Theatre of Cincinnati. Kirk graduated in 1988 from Bishop Brossart High School and then went on to graduate with an accounting degree from Northern Kentucky University. Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, brother, Kurt, nephew, Brandon. Kirk is survived by his mother, Bernice Kremer of Melbourne, KY, sister, Karen (Dave) Schadler of Melbourne, KY, brother, Keith (Lisa Collins) Kremer of Alexandria, KY, sister, Kathy (Chris) Brown of Cincinnati, OH, brother, Kevin (Kristy) Kremer of Independence, KY, sister, Kristina (Nimesh) Amin of Melbourne, KY, nieces, Dr. Brittny (John), Olivia, Anna, Lucy, nephews, Michael, Chad, Damian, Alex, Jackson, and Isaac. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of Mass at 11am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to Price Hill Will, 3301 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205, Know Theatre 1120 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202, and Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Grove Street, Alexandria, KY, 41001.