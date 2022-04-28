Obituaries » Kirk J. Wisher, Jr.

Kirk J. Wisher, Jr. Passed away on April 28, 2022 at the age of 78 years. Kirk was preceded in death by his loving wife, Billie Wisher. He is survived by his devoted sister, Karen (Michael) Miltko; nieces, Emily Miltko, Laurie (Jason) Denney and Amy (Andrew) Piotrowski; great-niece and great-nephew, Lilly and Axel; and dear friends Bill Wischer, Ron Rechtin, Jim Hanks and John Van Fossen. Kirk graduated from Covington Catholic High School and Thomas More University and received his MBA from Xavier University. After retiring from Glaxo Pharmaceuticals, Kirk increased his decades long volunteer work at the Parish Kitchen. He loved travel, the outdoors and sports. He enjoyed collecting barbecue sauces and collected many friends who he treated like family. Kirk was kind, generous and loyal with a magnetic personality and keen sense of humor. He touched many lives and will always be remembered and missed by all who knew him. Visitation is Friday, May 6th from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Benedict Church, 338 E. 17th Street, Covington, KY 41014. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the St Benedict Church.