Kipton Hudson

Burial Date: January 6, 2023 Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th Street Covington, Ky 41011 Jan. 6, 12 p.m.

Kipton “Kip” Hudson, 62, of Covington, KY, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born in Covington on September 16, 1960, he was the son of the late Raymond and Geneva Hudson. Kipton proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then went on to work in the construction industry for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals and spending time with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, Kipton was preceded in death by his sister: Angie Burns. Kipton is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years: Kimberly Hudson; sons: Kody (Nicole) Hudson and Joe (Mary) Hudson; brother: Bernie (Daphne) Wright; sister: Kimberly King and grandchildren: Barrett Hudson, Zaine Courtney and JoeJoe Hudson. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, Ky 41011.