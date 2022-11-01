Obituaries » Kimberly S. Gilkison

Burial Date: November 5, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001

Kimberly Sue Gilkison, 65, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on November 1, 2022. She was the daughter of Edsel and Mildred Hubbard. During her career she worked for the Baptist Convalescent Center and Procter & Gamble. She was a member of Christ Baptist Church in Cold Spring, KY. Kimberly loved antiques, collectibles, traveling and her family. Quick wit and strong determination were words often used to describe her. Kimberly married Gary Gilkison on May 5, 1979. Kimberly & Gary lovingly cared for her little sister, Lesa, after the passing of their mother. Kimberly is survived by her husband, Gary; brothers, Tim (Mary) Hubbard and Rick (Julie) Hubbard; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edsel and Mildred Hubbard and sister, Lesa Hubbard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00am to Noon with funeral services immediately following at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. If you would like to give, please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4665 Cornell Rd, Suite 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241 or the charity of your choice.