Obituaries » Kimberly R. Eads

Burial Date: January 13, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 13, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 96 times















Eads, Kimberly Ruth, 55, of Covington Ky. passed away on January 8, 2023. Kimberly is preceded by her Mother; Lula Turner. She is survived by her Father; Charles Eads, Daughters; Stephanie Schraer, Tiffany Schraer, Brianna Schraer, Sisters; Ruby(Edward)Fields, Michelle(Tom)Parton, Grandchildren; Cayden Sandlin, Ava Billings, Aria Wheat, Trenton Hampton. Visitation will be held on Friday January 13, 2023 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.