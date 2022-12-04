Obituaries » Kimberli R. Carlotta

Burial Date: December 17, 2022 St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Ave. Covington, KY 41014 Dec. 17, 11 a.m.

Kimberli Rose Carlotta (Craddock), 59, of Hebron, passed away comfortably with family on December 4th. Kim was loved by everyone she met and would always make sure that everyone was taken care of. Kim loved all her friends and family and loved to decorate and buy gifts for others. Her greatest joy was being a grandparent. She always had the grandkids with her every day that she could and that brought her so much joy and happiness. She was always ready to talk or help anyone that needed her. Kimberli is survived by her Mother, Melva Craddock, Husband, Brian Carlotta, Sister, Ami Lang, Son, Craig (Melissa) Craddock, Daughter Lauren (Jordan) Vicars, and four Grandchildren, Colt, Cali, Aubree, Mia, Mother and Father in-law, Sherrie and Paul Carlotta, Nieces, Nicole Baker, Megan Brewer, and Nephew, Steven Lang. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 am at St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Ave., Covington, Kentucky 41014 followed by the Memorial Mass at 11:00 am with Rev. Daniel Schomaker as the celebrant. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.