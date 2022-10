Obituaries » Kimberlee A. Durham

Kimberlee Ann Durham, age 56, of Dayton, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born on December 9, 1965 in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Kimberlee is proceeded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Whittaker. She was survived by her father, Morris McCormick; children, Beth (Edward) Bickel and Christopher (Danielle) Schaub and Amy Walton; sister, Terri (Mike) Heiert; 8 grandchildren and numerus other family members and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.