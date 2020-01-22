Obituaries » Kim Deller

A memorial will be held this summer.

Kim Deller, 77, passed away on January 22, 2020 at Boonespring Nursing Center in Union, Kentucky. He was a retired Bridge Inspector for the state of Kentucky. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Clare Deller; daughter, Rose (Tim) Deller Johnson; son, Walter (Kimberly Bunch) Deller; 4 step-daughters; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. There will be no visitation at this time but a memorial will be held this summer.