Kevin Matthews, age 51, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022. Kevin was born November 30, 1970, to Georgia Marie Brock Matthews and Clifford Bo Matthews in Ft Thomas, KY. Kevin was known to be a big UK basketball fan, who enjoyed fishing, and always knew how to bring laughter to those around him. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Beau Matthews; his Mother, Georgia Marie Brock Matthews, and his elder brother, Clifton Matthews. He is survived by his son Tristan Matthews; brothers Darrell Matthews and Gary Matthews; sisters, Sabrina Matthews Halcomb, Donna Bassett, Diane Matthews, and Jenny Sharp, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on a later date to be determined.