Burial Date: November 22, 2022

Kevin Matthew Vance, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born in Covington, KY on June 19, 1980, to Byron and Teresa Brinegar Vance.

Kevin grew up in Northern, Kentucky and was a 1999 graduate of Conner High School. Kevin married Elizabeth Gillespie Miller on October 5, 2013. He loved old cars, hot wheels, being a collector and good music. Kevin was a huge fan of the band Kiss and Alice Cooper. Kevin enjoyed singing karaoke all things Christmas and Halloween, meeting celebrities and famous people, driving the 54 Chevy Bel Air and having a good time with family and friends. He was a huge sports fan of the UK wildcats, Cincinnati Bengals, NASCAR and Cincinnati Reds baseball. Kevin’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was such a kind soul, who would do anything to help others. He had a heart of gold and was loved so much by everyone that knew him. He was a son, husband, and father who will be missed beyond measure.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Byron Vance, grandparents, Shirley Brinegar, Elizabeth “Betsy” Brinegar, R.C. and Helen Vance, father-in-law, Terry Gillespie.

Those left here to carry on his legacy are his loving wife, Elizabeth Vance; one son who was his entire world, Caylon Vance; mother, Teresa Vance; mother-in-law, Shelba Gillespie; sister-inlaw, Angela (Terry) Jacobs; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, including 2 great nephews along with many other extended family and friends. Kevin also leaves behind his fourlegged companion Jace. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Kevin’s name to Autism Speaks 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 420 Independence, OH 44131 or just doing a simple act of kindness for someone, like Kevin would do. Kevin always put his family first and helped people in need. He was a true example of God’s love and kindness.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41055. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Kevin will be laid to rest by his father at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, KY.