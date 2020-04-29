Obituaries » Kevin C. Wood

Services will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Kevin Craig Wood passed away in the comfort of his home on April 29 th at 8:55 AM at the young age of 49. Kevin was born in Mesa, Arizona on July 2, 1970. Throughout his childhood, he would call many places “home”, each of the cities holding a special place in his heart. The time he spent living in Denver, Colorado made him a lifelong Broncos fan and John Elway fanatic. He was a craft beer aficionado and had a great appreciation for local breweries around Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. He loved Metallica and attending rock concerts with his friends and family. He was an incredible, naturally gifted artist and shared that talent with his son, Cooper. He was a devoted father and deeply loved by all he knew. Kevin is predeceased by his father, Dr. James Wood; his mother, Lynn Gardner; and his stepmother, Judy Wood. Kevin is survived by his loving girlfriend, Beth O’Nan; his stepfather, James Gardner; his daughter, Carly Woodworth (Drew); his son, Cooper Wood; his sister, Wendy Rowland (Chris); his sister, Ashley Gardner; and his many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.