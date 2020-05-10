A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Kevin A. Suttle

Print

Kevin A. Suttle

May 10, 2020

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 95 times

Suttle, Kevin Anthony,38, of Union, KY. passed away on May 10,2020. Kevin is survived by his Wife; Adrian Suttle, Parents; Michael Suttle and Anita Burns, Sons; Deelan Suttle, Collin Suttle, Daughter; Fynn Suttle, Brothers; Chris Suttle, Bryan Suttle, Wayne Grifin. A Private viewing will be held by the family. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.