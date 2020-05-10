Obituaries » Kevin A. Suttle

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 95 times















Suttle, Kevin Anthony,38, of Union, KY. passed away on May 10,2020. Kevin is survived by his Wife; Adrian Suttle, Parents; Michael Suttle and Anita Burns, Sons; Deelan Suttle, Collin Suttle, Daughter; Fynn Suttle, Brothers; Chris Suttle, Bryan Suttle, Wayne Grifin. A Private viewing will be held by the family. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.