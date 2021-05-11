Obituaries » Kerry L. Kitts

Burial Date: May 15, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 May 15, 12 p.m.

Kerry Lee Kitts, of Demossville, KY passed away suddenly at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born in Denver, CO on May 5, 1944; the son of the late Homer and Neva Kitts. Kerry worked as a supervisor of highway clean up for Kenton County Public Works. He had also done numerous years in construction and often enjoyed farming and fixing things around his home. Kerry was always working and kept busy. When he did have some downtime, he enjoyed watching bull riding and old game shows, especially Jeopardy! which he was intensely fond of. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Kerry in death were his parents; one brother, Jerry Kitts and a grandson, Sean Gideon. Those left surviving to carry on Kerry’s legacy and lasting memory are his loving and faithful wife of nearly 58 years, Carol Kitts; children, Cathy (Tony) Gideon and Keith Kitts; siblings, Jack (Rhonda) Kitts and Melinda (Bill) McBee; grandchildren, Matthew Kitts, Derek Kitts, Justin Cole, Cole Gideon and Evan Gideon; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Gideon, Julian Cole, Mia Cole, Mason Kitts and Carson Kitts; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon losing such an honest and caring individual who touched many lives.

A visitation for Kerry will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Kerry will then be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. Due to the current COVID-19 state restrictions, occupancy to will be limited to 60% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing. The wearing of face masks at the funeral home will also be required.