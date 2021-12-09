Obituaries » Kenny R. Raines

Burial Date: December 14, 2021 A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14th at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, Kentucky from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, with a graveside service immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, Kentucky.

Kenny R. Raines age 69 of Cold Springs, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. Born April 25, 1952, in Newport, Kentucky, Kenny was the son of the late James Raines and Esther Raines (nee Robinson).

Kenny is survived by his beloved wife Nancy Mohrstadt; his loving children Holly Raines and Kenny (Crystal) Raines; grandchildren Carter Raines, Devin Raines, and Carson Raines; brother David (Judy) Raines; lifelong friend Steve Morris; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Margie Raines, Bud Raines, Junior Raines, and Mary Whalen.

Mr. Raines had a passion for classic cars, he was especially proud of his 1957 Chevy which he rebuilt and restored from the ground up. He also enjoyed competing and winning in car shows with his Chevy especially in the Cavalcade of Customs, which was his favorite. But even though he had a great love with his cars it didn’t even measure up to the love he had for his three grandsons, which he loved spending his time with. Kenny also worked as a carpenter his whole life, but he spent 29 years with the Boone County Board of Education.

