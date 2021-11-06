Obituaries » Kenneth W. Wessling

Kenneth “Kenny” William Wessling, age 76, of Wilder, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born on February 5, 1945, to the late William and Lillian {Yeager} Wessling. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Wessling; devoted daughter Kendra Abner; and brother Leroy Wessling. He was preceded in death by his brother David Wessling and his parents. No services will be held, at the request of the family.