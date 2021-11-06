A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Kenneth W. Wessling

Print

Kenneth W. Wessling

November 6, 2021

No services will be held, at the request of the family.

Obituary Viewed 47 times

Kenneth “Kenny” William Wessling, age 76, of Wilder, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born on February 5, 1945, to the late William and Lillian {Yeager} Wessling. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Wessling; devoted daughter Kendra Abner; and brother Leroy Wessling. He was preceded in death by his brother David Wessling and his parents. No services will be held, at the request of the family.



© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.