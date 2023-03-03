Obituaries » Kenneth W. Rahe
Kenneth W. Rahe
March 3, 2023
Burial Date: March 12, 2023
Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 March 12, 5 p.m.
Kenneth William Rahe, 79, of Berry, KY, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Kenneth was born June 3, 1943, in Alexandria, KY. He was a retired tile setter, worked for Morris Tile and was self-employed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Thelma (nee Miller) Rahe and a brother, Norman Rahe. Kenneth is survived by his brother, Learld “Larry” (Betty) Rahe, nieces and nephews: Geana (Greg) Trutschel, Deron (Donia) Rahe and Rhonda (Toby) Smith; great nieces: Leah Trutschel and Morgan Rahe.Visitation Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St., Alexandria, KY from 3:00 PM until time of funeral service at 5:00 pm. With Pastor Paul Forrey officiating. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorial are suggested to Saint Paul United Church of Christ, 1 North Jefferson Street, Alexandria, KY 41001.