Kenneth W. Brown

Burial Date: January 5, 2020

Kenneth Wayne Brown, Age 77. Passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at his Covington, Kentucky residence. He retired as a welder for Emery Industry. Preceded in death by his; parents George and Effie Hadley Brown; brothers Curt and Vernon Brown; sisters Beulah Fightmaster and Barbara Jean Brown. He is survivved by his: daughters, Dawn (Jerry) Robinson, Latonia, KY and Carmen Fernaure, Burlington, KY. 3-Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 3 Step Children. Visitation Sunday January 5th 1:00PM until hour of service at 4:00PM Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Graveside service and interment 11:00am Monday January 6th, Highland Cemetery. Ft Mitchell, KY.