Obituaries » Kenneth S. Hardtke

Burial Date: February 5, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 5, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 58 times















Kenneth Steven Hardtke, a resident of Edgewood, KY passed away after a lengthy illness at his residence on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 73.

He was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 27, 1946; the son of the late Milton and Linna Hardtke. Ken worked as a self-employed painter who, in his spare time, liked gardening and yardwork. He had a prolific work ethic and enjoyed working around the house. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his cherished family.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rebecca Hardtke; a son, Richard Hardtke and a grandson, A.J. Phillips.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Ruth Hardtke; sons, Ken (Lisa) Hardtke and Dave (Patty) Hardtke; siblings, Milton Hardtke, Frazier (Juanita) Hardtke and Kathy (Rick) Neumann; grandchildren, Joshua (Jamie) Hardtke, Tyler Hardtke, Emily Hardtke, Chrissy Hardtke, Tiffany Hardtke, Ashley Hardtke and Destiny Early; great-grandchildren, Haley Miller, Hannah Miller, Brooklyn Hardtke, Jonathon Phillips, Michael Miller and Weston Hardtke; as well as many other close relatives and friends who will mourn his passing and continue to cherish his memory.

A visitation for Ken will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Ken will then be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in Ken’s name may be given to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.