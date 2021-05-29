Obituaries » Kenneth R. Turner

Kenneth Ray “Redneck” Turner, age 79, of Walton, KY, passed away Friday, May 29, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired G.M. Parts Specialist and a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. “Redneck” as he was fondly known as by his friends & family, was a proud American. He enjoyed dirt track racing, baseball, mowing his grass and working in his yard, cleaning cars and trucks, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Carlson Turner and his parents, Orville Jackson and Alice Marie Kelly Turner. His survivors include his sons, Kenneth Jeffrey Turner (Jennifer) and Keith Jay Turner; brother, Tommy Turner (Sandra); and grandchildren, Jace Rowan Turner, Cody Garcia, and Dominick Miscavage. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment with military honors will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Independence Cemetery at 11 a.m.