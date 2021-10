Obituaries » Kenneth R. Tiemeyer

Kenneth R. Tiemeyer, II, 52 of Wilder, KY passed away September 30, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his loving children Amber (Olivia) Tiemeyer, Kathryn (Evita) Tiemeyer, K.J. (Ashley) Tiemeyer, Tyler Tiemeyer and Ava Tiemeyer, dear mother Kay Tiemeyer and brothers Tony Tiemeyer and Rodney Tiemeyer. Kenny was a avid Bengals and UK fan. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10am at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.