Reception 3427 Sunbrite drive Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 11, 5 - 7 p.m.

Kenneth Richard Robbins, 72, passed away Thursday January 5, 2023 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. He worked as a tool salesman with Hitachi for over 20 years. Ken was a dedicated horse racing fan and an avid sports fan loving all the local teams including, FC Cincinnati, Cincinnati Reds, Xavier and U.K. Preceded in death by his brother Gary Robbins. Survivors include his daughters Shannon (Dave) Ponder, Bridget Marzian and Courtney (Anthony) Cooper, sister Suzanne (Dennis) Tegge, brother Dick (Ceal) Robbins and brother Donald (Kathi) Robbins. Also surviving are grandchildren Zachary, Joseph, Kenton, Jacob, Kayla, Luna, Emerson and Eden. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday January 11, 2023 from 2pm to 4pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes 30 Commonwealth Ave Erlanger, KY. A reception will immediately follow at 3427 Sunbrite Drive, Covington, KY 41015.