Kenneth R. Gaukel

Burial Date: November 6, 2020 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 Nov. 6, 10 a.m.

Kenneth (Ken) Raymond Gaukel, 80 of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on November 1, 2020 at Charter Senior Living, Edgewood, KY. Ken was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School, member of Saint Therese Parish, Southgate, and retired from American Laundry Machinery, Norwood, Ohio where he was a buyer for 35 years. Other places he worked include: Applied Sealing Technology in sales, part-time for the Bengals, a crossing guard for Fort Thomas schools, the Theater House and the Arena at NKU. Ken was also a volunteer fireman, squad member, and treasurer for the Highland Heights Fire Department for 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Carolyn (Rauch) Gaukel, Sister, Marianne Sandfoss, and Brothers, Robert and Gerald Gaukel. Ken was the loving husband of 57 years to Donna Jean Gaukel (nee Hogan). He was a loving father to Kimberly Ann Wood (Mike) and beloved grandfather to Matthew Gregory and Nathan Graham Wood. He is survived by his Sisters, Lorraine (Dale) Perry, Patricia Grzanke, sister-in-law, Carol Gaukel and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 6th, 10:00 am St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky with Rev. Doug Lauer officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042, St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 or may be made in the form of masses.