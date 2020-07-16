Obituaries » Kenneth Perkins

Burial Date: July 20, 2020 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 July 20, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Kenneth “Ken” Perkins, 81, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He retired from Portion Pac/ HJ Heinz as a Plant and Project Engineer and Master Machinist. Ken was a very hardworking perfectionist man who literally could fix anything and he most importantly enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren who brought so much joy to his life. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (nee Lane) Perkins, parents, Howard and Virginia (nee Dunn) Perkins and siblings, Flossie Geyman and Douglas Perkins. Ken is survived by his devoted daughters, Teri (Gary) Turner and Sheri Mullins, loving grandson, Kenneth (Lauren) Hisle, great grandchildren, Kaylee and Axel Hisle and siblings, Ruby Sodders, Dennis Perkins and Brenda Marchant. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Monday (July 20) from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky.