Obituaries » Kenneth John Berling

Kenneth John Berling, 63, of Covington, KY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his siblings on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood.

Kenneth was born in Covington, KY on August 5, 1957 to the late Elmer and Marilyn Berling.

During his life, Kenneth graduated from Chase Law School, was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and worked as a self-employed attorney.

He is survived by his siblings Lise Tewes (Joseph), Victoria Berling (Bob Reeves), and Todd Berling (PJ), 13 nieces and nephews: goddaughter Mary Jo Cramb (David), Elizabeth Lindsey (Jeremy), Alex Tewes (Nikki), Nick Tewes (Stephanie), Nate Tewes, Mark Tewes, Rachel Tewes, Jennifer Schaber (Matt), Christy Culbreth (Charles Theodore), Caroline Mejia (Wilson), Taylor Berling, Cameron Berling, and Theresa Berling, 13 great nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Sheba.

Services will be held privately by the family. Memorial contributions can be sent to The Covington Ladies Home (The Victorian at Riverside) 702 Garrard St. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com.