Obituaries » Kenneth J. Rudolph

Burial Date: August 11, 2021 3285 Mills Rd Taylor Mill, KY 41015 Aug. 11, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Kenneth “Ken” J. Rudolph, age 72, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021. Ken was a ’67 graduate of Covington Catholic and worked at Provident Bank for many years and retired as an Assistant Vice President. After retirement, he drove for Executive Transportation and worked at Kenton County Golf Course, Covington Latin School, and St. Patrick’s Church. Ken loved golfing, trips to Vegas and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Patrick Church for over 40 years. Ken always enjoyed helping others illustrated by his willingness to be a tissue donor upon his passing.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cinda Rudolph (nee Lucas); children, Craig Rudolph (Scott), Keith Rudolph (Chrystal), Chris Rudolph (Jeni) and Kyle Rudolph (Stacey); siblings, Jack Rudolph (Terry), Doug Rudolph (Marlene), Dale Rudolph (Diane), Mark Rudolph (Lynda), Dan Rudolph (Sue) and Greg Rudolph; grandchildren, Kayla, Mike, Haley, Ian, Courtney, Tyler, Melanie, Lauryn and Megan; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Rick Lucas. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Virginia Rudolph and sister-in-law, Phyllis Lucas.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 4 PM – 8 PM. A second visitation will be held at the funeral home the following day, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 9 AM – 10 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Patrick Church, Taylor Mill at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123