Obituaries » Kenneth G. White

Services will be held at a later date.

Kenneth G White, of Cold Spring, Ky, passed away on Monday May 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Ken died peacefully after a short UC Hospice stay. Ken was born in Dayton, Ky June 13, 1927 to James and Dorothy White. The youngest of two sons. Ken graduated high school as a proud Dayton “Green Devil”. Upon graduation, he enlisted into US Navy and served during the final months of WWll. It was his greatest honor to be considered a US Navy and WWll veteran. Ken married Corinne Borden in June of 1947, moved to Ft. Thomas and welcomed 2 children into their home… Dan and Melanie. He worked for the Ft. Thomas Bellevue Bank until 1986, retiring as Vice President of the bank. Ken was very active in the Ft Thomas community. He was instrumental in starting the Ft Thomas youth baseball league, a member of the Ft Thomas School Board, a member of the Session, Deacon and Treasurer of the 1St Presbyterian Church in Ft. Thomas. Retiring in 1986, Ken and Corinne enjoyed traveling, domestically and internationally. Ken also loved to play bridge, and play golf, with his friends and wife Corinne. He was also an accomplished watercolorist and acrylic painter. Ken is survived by his wife Corinne, wife of 72 years, children Dan (Joan Huser White), Melanie and Gary Shaffer. Grandchildren Kenny White (Judith Hart White), Sarah and Rick Shaffer. Great-grandchild Vivian White. Memorials are requested to the 1st Presbyterian Church, 220 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.