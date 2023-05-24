Obituaries » Kenneth F. Stambaugh

Burial Date: May 30, 2023 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 May 30, 2 - 3 p.m.

Kenneth F. Stambaugh, 95 years of age passed away Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Florence. He was the loving husband of the late Audrae Stambaugh (Mueller) whom passed away in 2018. Loving father of Connie Hemingway (Mike), Rhonda McCardle (Bill) , Ken Stambaugh (Annette), Kevin Stambaugh, Keith Stambaugh (Kristie), and Laura Ketron (Tim). Loving grandpa of twenty-two grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Ken served in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from UC, was married for over 69 years, and co-founded Reliable Truck Equipment. Ken retired at 63 but continued to work for George’s Truck Center until he was 92 years of age. He enjoyed vacations with his vast family, various poker games, and really loved to tell a good joke. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00pm until 2:00 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.