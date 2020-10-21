Obituaries » Kenneth F. Klosterman

Kenneth Fuller Klosterman, owner and CEO of one of Cincinnati’s oldest family held bakeries, Klosterman Baking Company Inc, and renowned magic collector died October 21, 2020, at the age of 87. Ken grew up in Northern Kentucky, a graduate of Beechwood High School and Bucknell University. After graduating ROTC in college, he became Second Lieutenant in the US Army, serving in Japan. Ken joined the family business in the late 50’s and shortly after in 1958, he married Judy Lang. His favorite hobby was performing magic and he would do so for almost anyone he met, from a simple youngster to even President George W. Bush. Ken often preformed on local TV, notably in commercials promoting Madison Building Association. He also fooled contestants on national TV’s “To Tell the Truth.” He used his magic connections to benefit the community, producing the fund raiser ABRACADABRA at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, which featured top magic talent in the industry. In 1995 Ken was elected President of International Brotherhood of Magicians. His magic set the stage for his business as well as how he performed in life.

?Origins of the first bakery traced back to Germany in the 1800s. By 1892, the bakery was established in the greater Cincinnati area. When his father retired, Ken took over the role of Chairman and CEO, serving from 1968-2009. Within a relatively short time of taking over the business, Ken expanded Klosterman’s in size and types of baked products, resulting in building one of the largest family-owned bakeries in the Midwest. His ingenuity earned him recognition for many “firsts” in the business, either locally or nationally, such as the first plastic bags on products, the first Pullman loaf in the area, the Coney bun, foot-long hotdog bun and the first half-loaves. His innovations resulted in being honored and inducted in the Hall of Fame by the American Society of Baking.

?Ken, like many good fathers, lived by numerous “Dadisms.” A few of his favorites relating to the bakery are: “Surround yourself with good people;””Do it right, do it now, do it right now;””Sweep the dirt from the corners and you will keep the rest of the bakery clean;””Sell the sizzle;” and “Whatever it takes, Klosterman bakes.”

?Ken is survived by his children, Kimberly Klosterman (Michael Lowe), Kenneth “Chip” Fuller Klosterman, Jr., Jayme Klosterman (Carl Shapiro); grandchildren, Katie Klosterman O’Shaughnessy, Ellen Klosterman and Olivia Klosterman; great granddaughter, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Klosterman (nee Lang). Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Cincinnati c/o Bethesda Foundation 10500 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242 and/or Lindner Center of HOPE Attn: Development Office 4075 Old Western Row Road Mason, Ohio 45040 and/or SPCA Cincinnati Attn: Development Department 11900 Conrey Rd Cincinnati, OH 45249.