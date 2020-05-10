Obituaries » Kenneth E. Justice

Kenneth Justice, 66 of Independence, KY passed away on May 10, 2020. He retired from Overhead Door after 35 years as a Purchasing Manager. He enjoyed fishing, playing his acoustic guitar, euchre but most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father, Everett Justice. Kenneth is survived by his Loving Wife of 45 plus years, Kay Justice; Daughter, Erin Justice (Robert Cain); Son, Eric Justice (Carrie); Mother, Mary Wesselman Justice; Grandchildren, Payton, Morgan & Taylor; Sister, Elaine Justice Brown; Brothers, Steve Justice & Tim Justice. A visitation and funeral will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in honor of his memorial bench.