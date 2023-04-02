Obituaries » Kenneth E. Broughton

Burial Date: April 6, 2023

Kenneth E. Broughton, 92, passed away Sunday April 2, 2023 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He worked as an inspector with General Electric in their Aviation department for 35 years. He was a charter member of Hebron Baptist Church, an avid UK, Reds and Yankee fan as well as an Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce Broughton, grandson Derrick Broughton, brothers Robert Broughton, William Broughton, Ben Broughton, and Lowell Broughton. Survivors include his daughter Deborah (Larry) Morrison, son Douglas (Karen) Broughton, son Roger (Vickie) Broughton, son Stephen (Kayla) Broughton, sister Helen (C.J.) Petrey, brother Noah (Barbara) Broughton, brother Charles (Betty) Broughton and sister-in-law Carol. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Bliss, Rachel Broughton, Brandon (Michelle) Williams, Ryan (Alisha) Broughton, Lauren (Ethan) Manley, Callan Broughton and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday April 5, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm at Hebron Baptist Church 3435 Limaburg Rd, Hebron, KY 41048. Funeral service will be held Thursday April 6, 2023 at 11am at Hebron Baptist Church. Burial will be at Sand Run Baptist Cemetery in Hebron, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Hebron Baptist Church 3435 Limaburg Rd Hebron, KY 41048.