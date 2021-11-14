Obituaries » Kenneth B. Davenport

Kenneth B. Davenport, age 71 of Florence, KY passed away November 14, 2021. Kenneth was born April 24, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH to Jess W Davenport and Margaret DuPuy Davenport. He was retired from the US Navy, was a member of the National Rifle Association, he loved his dogs and rescued several over the years, he collected guns, was a former Boone County Police Officer, and was a wonderful caretaker for his parents in their later years. He is preceded in death by his Wife Barbara Davenport and his Parents Jess W and Margaret Davenport. He is survived by his Daughter Sara Carter-Mills of Bloomington, IL, his Brother Jim Davenport (Rita) of Huntsville, AL, and 3 Grandchildren Grayson, Ryann, and Landyn. The Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will begin at 12 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675