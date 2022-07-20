Obituaries » Kenner L. Griffith

Burial Date: July 26, 2022

Kenner Lee Griffith, 77, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Martin County, KY on September 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Hershell and Zelphine “Tootsie” Griffith. Kenner enjoyed fishing, gambling and taking care of the stray animals in his neighborhood. He will be remembered as a hard worker who was loving, kind and always put others needs before his own. Kenner was always willing to help you if you needed it. In addition to his parents, Kenner was preceded in death by his beloved wife:Carol Ratliff Griffith; brothers: Anthony Griffith and Danny Griffith; sister: Tina Griffith-Thacker and his dogs: Bambi and Sassy. Kenner is survived by his sons: Jason Griffith, Brian Griffith, Gregory (Robin) Griffith and Raymond Griffith; daughter: Stephanie (Juan) Rojas; brothers: James Griffith, Mike Griffith and Jim Spicer; sisters: Linda Lightfoot, Bonnie Hill, Shirley Chesser, Donna Ashton and Patty Blessing; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and his fur baby: Scrappy. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Sweeney of Latonia Christian Church.