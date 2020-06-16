Obituaries » Ken James

No public services will be held.

Obituary Viewed 43 times















Kenneth “Ken” “Haney” James, age 84, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born the son of the late Clyde and Beulah (Serber) James on May 9, 1936 in Rose Hill, Virginia.

Ken worked as a truck driver and diesel mechanic for many years and retired after several years of service at the Kenton County Bus Garage. He loved to go fishing and spending time on the lake. He also liked to go to the flea market and try to find a bargain. Ken will be remembered as a simple man who wanted no attention for himself, but was always eager to help others, especially children.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Mildred (Yates) James; sons, Chuck (Sharon) Black and Randy (Kim) Black; 6 grandchildren, Katie Black, Kristofer Black, Josh Black, Shianne Black, Brandon House, and Bryce House; 6 great grandchildren, Lily Black, Dahlia Black, Liam Rhorer, Cassie Black, Aiden Black, and Kayla House; sister, Esther Brooks; and nephew, Tanner Brooks.

In keeping with Ken’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no public services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations can be made in Ken’s name to Bradford Lodge Christmas Fund, c/o Wes Daniels, 251 Forest Ave, Ludlow, KY 41016.