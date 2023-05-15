Obituaries » Ken Adkins

Ken Adkins, age 77, passed away peacefully at home in Florence, Kentucky on Monday May 15, 2023.

Ken worked for 38 years in the parking industry in downtown Cincinnati before retiring.

He is survived by his five children; their mother; his girlfriend; his son-in-law; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He enjoyed UK basketball, Bengals, fishing, camping, and boating, watching westerns and his treasured Chevy pickup truck and Chevy Camaro.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. till 1:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. Interment at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.