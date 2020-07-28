Obituaries » Kelly Moore

Kelly Lynn Puryear Moore, age 54, of Parker, CO (formerly of Burlington, KY) passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, CO. She was a Social Worker for Suncrest Hospice in Denver, Colorado and a member of Christ Chapel Church (where she formerly served as Children’s Pastor) in Erlanger, Kentucky. Kelly embraced & loved life. She enjoyed spending time in nature taking in the sights around Colorado, loved animals (especially cats) and watching animal shows, listening to music and singing, cooking, scrapbooking, making memory cards and dropping them off to her patients, and most of all, spending time with her family and her new granddaughter.

Her mother, Janis Ritter, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Raeford Moore; sons, Titus Anthony Moore, Ryan Michael Moore, and Bryce Raeford Moore (Kayla Finnicum); granddaughter, Paisley Roselynn Moore; two aunts, Phyllis Meade Burkemper and Susan Meade McFadden (John); brother and sister in law, Shawn & Lori Moore; two nieces, Lauren and Gracie Moore and one nephew, Ericken Moore.

A public visitation will be held Saturday, August, 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Christ Chapel Church with a private funeral service live streamed at www.christschapel.net at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, KY.