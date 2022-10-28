Obituaries » Kelly J. McIntosh

Highland Country Club 931 Alexandria Pike Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 6, 12 - 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 103 times















Kelly Jean McIntosh (nee. Daley),61, of Ft. Thomas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 28th at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Doris Daley. Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Mike McIntosh; son, Josh (Lauren) McIntosh; daughter, Alex McIntosh; grandson, Rhett McIntosh; brothers, Randy, Doug (Karen), & David Daley, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved poodles, Grizzly and Riff. She was the President of Professional Pool & Spa, Ft. Thomas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, November 6th at Highland Country Club, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy (in memory of Kelly McIntosh), P.O. Box 75149, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.