Kelli Ann Tyler, 59 years of age, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Kelli was born in Phoenix, AZ to the late Lewis and Esther Kelly. Kelli leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years, David Tyler; son, Travis Tyler and daughter, Ashlee Tyler. She was the dear sister of Duane Kelly and Timothy Kelly (Denise). Loving Aunt of Jacob Kelly, Jarod Kelly, Garrett Tyler and AJ Tyler. She also leaves behind several cousins and dear friends. Kelli played college softball and earned an Associate Degree before spending many years working in Customer Service. She enjoyed touring the country side with her husband on their motorcycle and exploring life. She was an animal lover and especially loved all the family cats. Kelli had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening flowers, vegetables and making her world famous dill pickles. She spent many hours on golf courses with family and friends especially when a friendly wager her husband had him buying dinner in most cases. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations are encouraged to go toward spending time with your family or travelling. Kelli will be remembered for the abundant love she shared with her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.