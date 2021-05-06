Obituaries » Keith M. Collinsworth

Burial Date: May 15, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY May 5, 2 - 4 p.m.

Keith Mathew Collinsworth age 38, passed away in his home Thursday May 6, 2021.

Graduate of Scott High School in 2001, where he played football and wrestled.

He enjoyed cooking and eating spicy food. He loved to play basketball, golf, and frisbee golf. Playing cards and corn hole were some of his favorite games. He loved to travel and went on many adventures with his wife and his children. He was a great dad and really enjoyed play time with his kids.

He was involved in the restaurant business his entire work career and worked his way from bus boy all the way to manager.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Diane Collinsworth.

Keith is survived by his wife of two years, Brenda Lopez; daughter Izavea Collinsworth; son Mateo Collinsworth; nephew Luke Collinsworth; and nieces Karlissa, Sofia and Stella Collinsworth.

He is also survived by his brothers Neal (Brandy)-Florence,Ky; Adam-Florence,Ky; and Craig (Bridgett)-Walton,Ky. As well as many close friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Don Catchen and Sons Funeral Home at 3525 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, Ky on May 15, 2021 from 2-4 pm.