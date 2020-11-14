Obituaries » Keith D. Sands

Burial Date: November 21, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 21, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Keith D. Sands, 50 of Florence, passed away on November 14, 2020. Keith battled with spina bifida since birth. He was extremely humble and a talented singer and artist. He will be missed by everyone that loved and cherished him. Keith is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Roger) Geiman, Saundra (Charles) Ball, Barbara Fox, Terry Sands, Rebecca McMurray, Jesse (Darla) Sands and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mom, Oralean Stephens; dad, David Sands; stepmom, Lillie Sands; and brother, David Edward Sands.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 am until 12 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please practice social distancing and wear facemasks. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church, 5336 Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015.