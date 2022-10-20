Obituaries » Kathy S. Martin

Burial Date: October 28, 2022

Kathy Sue Martin, 64, of Erlanger, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was a member of Erlanger First Church of the Nazarene and former employee of Dillard’s Department store. Kathy enjoyed fishing, bird watching and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Christine (Eric) Cory and Ryan Martin; grandchildren Ava, Abigail, Logan, Isaiah and Hayden; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Erlanger First Church of the Nazarene, 21 Short Hill Lane, Erlanger, KY 41018. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Kathy’s family.