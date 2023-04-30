Obituaries » Kathy D. Haders Grisham

May 2, 4 p.m.

Kathy Dawn Haders (nee: Grisham), 62, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 30, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 20, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Donald and Charlotte Grisham. She was one of two children, and her brother, Kevin preceded her in death. Kathy loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of them and being there for them. She was a proud wife, mother and grandmother, and she loved getting the family together. She also enjoyed reading, keeping up with the Royal Family, watching Star Trek and before her health started to decline, she loved to dance. Several illnesses throughout her life made things difficult for her, but she always kept a positive attitude and with love and faith she always persevered.

Kathy is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Tim Haders, her beloved children: Timmy Haders, Christopher Haders (Alyssa), Ali Grove (Walt), and Andrew Haders, her cherished grandchildren: T.J, Ime, and Jonas Haders, Ellis and Ezra Grove, and Charlie, Addi, Clark, and Macy Haders, and her favorite child, her beagle, Cooper.

A memorial Mass will be held for Kathy on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Covington Catholic High School Chapel, 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Covington Catholic High School at the address listed above or to the M.S. Society at 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.