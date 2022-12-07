Obituaries » Kathryn M. Dupps

Burial Date: December 13, 2022

Katheryn (Kittie Ellen) May Dupps, age 96, of Covington, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. Kittie was born August 27, 1926 in Oak Ridge, Kentucky to William Cecil and Mildred Galt May. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, William Andrew Dupps and three brothers- Harry, Gene and Ralph May. She is survived by two children- Karen Brashear and Eric (Tina Barlow) Dupps. Seven grandchildren- Lindsay Watkins, Erica (John) Biery, David (Macy) Watkins, Jenna (John Palmer) Brashear, Erin (Josh) Eversole, Lauren (Nick Emig) Barlow and Will (Fortune) Dupps. Six great grandchildren, two nieces and four nephews. She retired from Owens-Illinois, member of Rosebud Chapter Eastern Star, Covington Art Club, Lifetime member of Covington Schools PTA, member of Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, Volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital till 90 years old and won the Rose Award in 2013 from the Northern Kentucky Visitors & Convention Bureau. Visitation 5 – 8pm Monday, December 12, 2022 and Funeral 10 am Tuesday December 13, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Highland Cemetery. Memorials to Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 121038, Covington, KY 41012 or Habitat for Humanity, 15 Donnermeyer Drive, Bellevue, KY 41073.