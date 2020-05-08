Obituaries » Kathryn Lehmkuhl

Kathryn “Kathy” Lehmkuhl (nee. Spegal), 73, of Newport, passed away on Friday, May 8th at Woodcrest Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was retired from Castellini Produce where she worked in Accounts Payable. Kathy was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Newport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ann (nee Martin) Spegal; sister, Dixie Atwood and brother, Ricard Spegal. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Karen (John) Haines & Rose (Jack) Ball; her loving husband of 51 years, Bob Lehmkuhl; sons, Rob (Laura) & Andy (Desiree) Lehmkuhl; daughter, Jayne South; 7 grandchildren, Casey (Kevin) Whittaker, Kyle, Karly, Drew (Megan) & Morgan Lehmkuhl, Matthew Buechel & Halle South and 2 great grandchildren, Margo & Grant Lehmkuhl. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kathy will be laid to rest at St Stephen cemetery, Ft Thomas.