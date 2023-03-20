Obituaries » Kathryn L. Johnson

Graveside services are private.

Kathryn Johnson, age 74, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1949, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Sherman and Madge Napier. Kathy is survived by her children James (Melanie), David (Dionne), Darlene (Gene), Daniel (Lukki); grandchildren Katie, DJ, Justin, Mariah, Shane, Ryan, JJ, Daniel and Jasmine; and three great grandchildren Saint, Ezekiel, and David; sister Charlotte Wilson; and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her siblings Sherman, Sharon, Johnny, and Gracie. Also her husband of 45 years and the love of her life James Johnson. Visitation will be held on Friday March 24, 2023, from 5pm until 6:30 with service from 6:30-7:00pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Cincinnati. A private graveside service will be held with just her children.