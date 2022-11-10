Obituaries » Kathleen Walton

Burial Date: November 17, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 17, 1 - 2 p.m.

Kathleen Walton passed peacefully surrounded by her family on November 10th 2022. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Kathleen was born in March of 1954 to John Riley and Joy (Day). She married her high school sweetheart Jeffrey Walton in 1971. They had three children Jennifer, Jeffrey, and Jessica.

Kathleen never met a stranger and was kind to everyone she met. She loved playing bingo, going to the beach and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Walton. Three children Jennifer McGuire (Tony), Jeff Walton (Jenny) and Jessie Walton. Grandchildren Cassie Howard (Corey), Carissa Walton, Jacob Walton, Gunnar McGuire, Blake McGuire, Ava Walton and Jaylin Walton. Great grand child Maya McGuire and 2 on the way. Kathleen is survived by 9 brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on November 17th 2022 from 11am-1pm at Floral Hills Funeral home in Taylor Mill, KY with services and entombment will follow.