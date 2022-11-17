Obituaries » Kathleen V. Allen

Burial Date: November 23, 2022
Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church)
318 Division Street
Bellevue, KY 41073
Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m.

Kathleen Victoria Allen (nee. Martin), 82, of Covington and formerly of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, November 17th. Kathleen was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Family was the focus of her life and she was so proud of being the best Mom and Memaw ever! She loved traveling, Christmas, all things Disney, and attending the many events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy passed her love of animals , most especially dogs onto her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her best friend and the love of her life, husband Dale Fredrick Allen, her parents, Victor and Ann Martin, sisters, Patricia King & Eileen Hales and brother, Leonard Martin. Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Vicky (Steve) Hellmann, Karen (David) Reis & Debbie Messmer; sons, Mike (Sally), Tom (Toni) & Chuck (Angie) Allen; 18 grandchildren: Sarah, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Michael, Rebecca, Jennifer, Patrick, Jeremy, Bryan, Adam, Caroline, Samantha, McKenzie, Katie, Bailey, Chuck, Christine & Candice and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Dennis (Jill) & Joe (Vicki) Martin, brother-in-law Jesse Hales. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 23rd at Divine Mercy Church, (formerly Sacred Heart Church), Bellevue, Ky. Kathleen will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Ave., Covington, KY 41015 or Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, KY 41059.