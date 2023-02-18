Obituaries » Kathleen Utz

Kathleen Utz, 85, of Petersburg, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was a lifelong member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Hebron and a graduate of Boone County High School.

Kathleen was a homemaker and enjoyed family and friends, quilting, sewing, painting, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Roy Utz; parents, Henry and Inell Clayton Anderson; brother, Carlton Anderson; and son in law, Matthew Huntington.

Survivors include son, Glenn (Mona) Utz; daughter, Andrea Utz; grandchildren, Andrew Utz, Kristina Utz, Alden Huntington, Zack (Chelsie) Dallas and Joe Dallas; and nephew, Michael Anderson.

Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until the time the of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hebron Lutheran Church in Hebron. Interment at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048.

Midddendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.