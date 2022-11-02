Obituaries » Kathleen Trudeau

Burial Date: November 11, 2022

Kathleen Denise “Kathy” Trudeau, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home in Mooresville, Indiana.

She was born Wednesday, September 24, 1952 ,to the late Kermit Delpin Fenton and Irene (Kraynak) Fenton in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

She was a 1970 graduate of Our Lady of Providence in Newport, Kentucky, and went on to work as a secretary in a doctor’s office for several years. Kathy loved to read and had a green thumb as she was very skilled at growing plants. She was a Kentucky woman through and through and loved to visit home as often as she could.

She is survived by her husband, David Trudeau who she married May 10, 1997; son, Robert Stonum, Jr.; daughters, Gezelle Marie Weatherman and Kimberly D. McQueen; grandchildren, Trace, Dayshaun, and Jamie.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Kermit and Irene; grandson, Donovan.

A private family visitation is planned at Costin Funeral Chapel in Martinsville, Indiana.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018 with an hour of visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.