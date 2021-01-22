Obituaries » Kathleen Mattingly Rush

Burial Date: January 29, 2021 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m.

Kathleen Mattingly (nee Rush), 74. Kate, was born on February 22, 1946 to Frank and Audrey Rush, and lived in Bellevue, Kentucky, until her marriage to Michael Mattingly in 1966. Three sons: Jim, Tom, and Todd followed and were raised well on her guidance, her laughter, and her fantastic biscuits and gravy. She enjoyed sharing her interests in quilting, crafting, and baking with her daughters-in-law, Debbie and Jennifer, and son-in-law, Jonathon. Kate loved supporting her grandchildren, Cheyenne, Michael, Sam, Henry, and Ben in their many marching band competitions, plays, musicals, art shows, and sports. She shared many interests and activities with her sister, Susan Rush Stanforth, and was close with her brother, Charlie, and sister-in-law, Roberta. Her monthly gatherings with her Quilting Cousins were cherished family-and-friend time over recent years. She delighted in her role as a mom, grandma, and friend to the boys’ many friends throughout the years. Above all, Kate was incredibly proud of her 54-year marriage to her best friend, partner in every adventure, and true love, Mike. Together, they built a wonderful family, traveled all across the United States, and walked hand-in-hand through thick and thin, good and bad, sickness and health, just as their vows promised, until Kate’s passing on Friday, January 22 with Mike by her side, still holding her hand. She will be greatly remembered by everyone above and many beyond. Memorial services for Kate will be this coming week at Dobbling Funeral Home. 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. Visitation – Thursday, 1/28/21 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral service – Friday morning, 1/29/21 at 9:30am. Considerations will be taken for social distancing and safe visitation. Please remember to bring your mask. In lieu of flowers, if interested, please make a donation to the Fairfield Tempo Club: c/o Fairfield City Schools, 4641 Bach Lane, Fairfield, Ohio 45014.